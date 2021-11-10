Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Thoughts On Exit Of Sporting Director Michael Edwards

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his thoughts on the news that sporting director Michael Edwards will be stepping down from his role.

The club announced today that Edwards will depart at the end of the season and be replaced by his assistant Julian Ward.

Klopp On Edwards' Contribution

As part of the official statement released on liverpoolfc.com Klopp wished Edwards all the best and hopes they can create some 'special memories' in the time that remains between now and the end of the season.

He was also keen to emphasise the role Edwards has played in the club's success.

“I wish Michael and his wonderful family all the best, for whatever they choose to do next."

“I know he isn’t leaving immediately or in haste, which is cool, so we still have some time to work together. If we are as fortunate and blessed as we have been so far, maybe we can create more special memories for our club in this remaining time."

“He has been a constant presence during my period at LFC and his contribution to our success is clear for everyone to see."

Klopp On Working With Julian Ward

The German explained that he has already been working with Ward for some time and the new sporting director is one of many 'brilliant' people working at the club.

“I have complete trust in Mike Gordon and the wider ownership group in their vision for what comes next. Julian and I have worked closely since he became loans and pathway manager, plus even more so in his wider role during the past 12 months."

“We have so many brilliant people here, all of whom contribute to what we have achieved and I have nothing but confidence we will continue to develop, progress and improve as an organisation.”

