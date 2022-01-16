Skip to main content
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Sweats On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury After Brentford Victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting to understand the full extent of the injury picked up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in his team's 3-0 victory against Brentford on Sunday.

The 28 year old impressed as he filled in on the right wing in the continuing absence of Mohamed Salah who is still away representing Egypt at AFCON.

The midfielder looked sharp throughout the match and scored a brilliant header from a stunning Andy Robertson cross.

Shortly after, the England international turned his ankle and had to be substituted for the goalscorer of the third goal, Takumi Minamino.

Klopp was clearly worried in his post match interviews about the injury with big games coming up at Arsenal (Carabao Cup) and Crystal Palace (Premier League) in the next seven days.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, the German provided an update in his post match press conference that he isn't sure yet how serious the injury could be.

“He was really good, but that’s a shadow on the game and we don’t know yet.

“He rolled his ankle and now we hope it’s nothing serious but we will get the further – or final – information at the earliest tomorrow, that’s how it is with these situations.

“It’s absolutely too early to say, I have no idea. I don’t know.”

Author Verdict

It's likely that an issue with the ankle will need a scan to confirm the extent of the damage.

Oxlade-Chamberlain added something different to Liverpool's attack in the absence of Salah and Mane, and he deserved his goal.

He could be crucial over the coming weeks if he can maintain those performance levels with so many games coming up across all four competitions.

