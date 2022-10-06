Skip to main content

Liverpool Midfield Target Thrilled With Luis Suarez's Comparisons To Steven Gerrard

A major South American news source is reporting that Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is extremely flattered and motivated by recent comparisons made by Luis Suarez comparing him to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

According to reports from the Spanish media, this September Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp made a massive bid for the young Uruguayan International Federico Valverde.

The cover of Spanish newspaper Diario AS was reporting that Liverpool made a €100 million (£86 million) bid for the Real Madrid midfielder.

The bid was unsuccessful with the 24-year-old electing to stay at Los Blancos.

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde, Fede Valverde

Since his 2016 transfer from Peñarol he has started an incredible 158 games for Real Madrid.

His current form for both club and country has drawn comparisons from compatriot Luis Suarez to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. High praise that has not gone unnoticed by Valverde

According to a report from Argentinian newsite Infobae via Sportwitness.co.uk Valverde is very flattered with the praise.

“It’s spectacular when you are compared to such a player, to a star, a world idol, not just a Liverpool one. It’s amazing. I see characteristics of him, obviously, I’m not going to say no, but one always looks out for one self. I also want to leave my name and my mark in the world of football, not just Madrid but in the national team.”

The only part of his game he feels he needs to improve to justify the comparisons. Long-range shooting from outside the box.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard

In 158 appearances he has only netted 10 times so maybe the comparisons are a tad premature. 

Gerrard by comparison found the back of the net 186 times and made 710 appearances for the Reds.

In the end, Liverpool had to settle for a loan deal with Arthur Melo who has yet to make a significant impact for the side.

