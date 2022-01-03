Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Liverpool Midfielder Leighton Clarkson Posts Classy Instagram Message As Blackburn Loan Spell Cut Short

Author:

After news broke yesterday that Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson's loan spell at Blackburn Rovers had been cut short, the player has taken to Instagram to thank the Championship club.

Leighton Clarkson

It has been a difficult few months on loan for the 20 year old as he has struggled for game time in a Rovers team in fine form and who sit in a promotion position in England's second tier.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray was very complimentary about the England under 20 international when he told the Lancashire Telegraph that the loan spell was being cut short.

The player himself posted on Instagram on Sunday to thank the club he supported as a boy.

Read More

When I first knew @rovers wanted to sign me on loan there was only one place I was going. Although it hasn’t gone to plan I would like to thank all the players, all the staff, and the fans for making me feel at home. I would love to wish the club all the best for the future and keep striving for promotion💙🤍 Now time to get back to @liverpoolfc and work harder than ever💪❤️

Liverpool were missing nine players against Chelsea on Sunday and have now lost Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the AFCON tournament.

There is a possibility therefore that Clarkson could find himself thrust into action in the domestic cup action that lies ahead for the Reds over the next two weeks.

