Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Set To Be Offered New Deal By Jurgen Klopp

Naby Keita is set to be offered a new contract from Liverpool this summer. The Guinean international has just one year left on his current deal, and his upturn in performance level over last season has led to the club wanting to reward Keita.

There have been rumours over recent days from multiple sources claiming that PSG had been in talks with the Reds, and were prepared to offer around £35-40million to acquire Keita in the coming weeks. However, with Jurgen Klopp already likely to lose both James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Reds are keen to hold on to the ex-Red Bull Leipzig man for some depth in midfield.

Naby Keita in action for the Reds against Leicester (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Keita was dubbed as the next big thing when he arrived on Merseyside in 2017, but he has failed to live up to his £50million price tag so far. The midfielder has suffered an array of injuries and hasn't always merited a prolonged stay in the starting line up when he has been given his chance.

Although, his performances have improved over the last 12 months, and he has become a key part of the Reds midfield. He featured 40 times for Klopp's side in all competitions, compared to just 16 times in the season prior.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |