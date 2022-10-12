Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training But Ineligible For Rangers Champions League Clash

There was a surprise on Tuesday when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was pictured in training for Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to training for Liverpool on Tuesday. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 29-year-old has not played this season after picking up a hamstring injury in a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

He was immediately ruled out by manager Jurgen Klopp with the injury described as 'serious' and was not expected to return until the end of October at the earliest.

In what will be a welcome boost to Klopp however, the England international has returned to full team training ahead of schedule.

Champions League Ineligibility

Oxlade-Chamberlain will take no part in Liverpool's clash with Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday or against Ajax or Napoli on matchday five and six after he was left out of the squad for the group stages along with Naby Keita.

He could return at the weekend against Manchester City however in what promises to be a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.

