Skip to main content
Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training But Ineligible For Rangers Champions League Clash

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training But Ineligible For Rangers Champions League Clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was pictured in Liverpool training on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There was a surprise on Tuesday when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was pictured in training for Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to training for Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has not played this season after picking up a hamstring injury in a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

He was immediately ruled out by manager Jurgen Klopp with the injury described as 'serious' and was not expected to return until the end of October at the earliest.

In what will be a welcome boost to Klopp however, the England international has returned to full team training ahead of schedule.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Champions League Ineligibility

Oxlade-Chamberlain will take no part in Liverpool's clash with Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday or against Ajax or Napoli on matchday five and six after he was left out of the squad for the group stages along with Naby Keita.

He could return at the weekend against Manchester City however in what promises to be a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga Summary - PSG Upset, Liverpool Mohamed Salah Swap And Real Madrid Out

By Damon Carr
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Match Coverage

Rangers v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Rangers
Match Coverage

Rangers v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
imago1015648673h
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Out The Race For Unhappy Kylian Mbappe

By Alex Caddick
imago1016021250h
News

Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Report: Joel Matip & Trent Alexander-Arnold Join Luis Diaz On The Injury List

By Alex Caddick
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Unhappy At PSG With The Club Willing To Sell Him To Liverpool

By Justin Foster