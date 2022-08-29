Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training In Time For Newcastle Premier League Clash
After Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that Liverpool will try to sign a midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, there was some positive news on the injury front on Monday.
It has been a turbulent period for Klopp and Liverpool with an early season injury crisis not helping what has been a poor start to the season for the Reds which has seen them take only five points from their opening four matches.
Klopp was without nine of his first-team squad through injury and Darwin Nunez through suspension for the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday and needs players back fast with a hectic fixture schedule on the horizon.
Positive Injury News
There was positive news today however at the AXA Training Centre as Curtis Jones returned to first-team training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old has been nursing a calf injury picked up around the time of the Community Shield victory over Manchester City at Wembley.
This will be a huge boost to Klopp who has been struggling without the England under-21 international along with other midfielder absentees Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.
As to whether Liverpool will add a new signing over the coming days remains to be seen but as things stand, there appears to be no firm leads on that front.
