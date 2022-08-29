Skip to main content

Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training In Time For Newcastle Premier League Clash

Midfield injury crisis for Liverpool manager Klopp eases as midfielder returns to training.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that Liverpool will try to sign a midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, there was some positive news on the injury front on Monday.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

It has been a turbulent period for Klopp and Liverpool with an early season injury crisis not helping what has been a poor start to the season for the Reds which has seen them take only five points from their opening four matches.

Klopp was without nine of his first-team squad through injury and Darwin Nunez through suspension for the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday and needs players back fast with a hectic fixture schedule on the horizon.

Positive Injury News

There was positive news today however at the AXA Training Centre as Curtis Jones returned to first-team training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 21-year-old has been nursing a calf injury picked up around the time of the Community Shield victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

This will be a huge boost to Klopp who has been struggling without the England under-21 international along with other midfielder absentees Thiago AlcantaraAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

As to whether Liverpool will add a new signing over the coming days remains to be seen but as things stand, there appears to be no firm leads on that front.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

John w Henry
Quotes

Report: FSG ‘Won’t' Spend More After Expensive Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Defenders Return To Training Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Ruben Neves Makes Champions League Admission Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Bruno Lage
Transfers

Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'He's Had A Little Dip In Form' - Van Dijk Needs Competition At Liverpool - Pundit

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

RB Leipzig Chief Admits Konrad Laimer 'Conversations' Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

Four Players That Could Still Leave Liverpool Before The Transfer Window Closes

By Neil Andrew