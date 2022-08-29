Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training In Time For Newcastle Premier League Clash

After Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that Liverpool will try to sign a midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, there was some positive news on the injury front on Monday.

IMAGO / Xinhua

It has been a turbulent period for Klopp and Liverpool with an early season injury crisis not helping what has been a poor start to the season for the Reds which has seen them take only five points from their opening four matches.

Klopp was without nine of his first-team squad through injury and Darwin Nunez through suspension for the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday and needs players back fast with a hectic fixture schedule on the horizon.

Positive Injury News

There was positive news today however at the AXA Training Centre as Curtis Jones returned to first-team training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has been nursing a calf injury picked up around the time of the Community Shield victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

This will be a huge boost to Klopp who has been struggling without the England under-21 international along with other midfielder absentees Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

As to whether Liverpool will add a new signing over the coming days remains to be seen but as things stand, there appears to be no firm leads on that front.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |