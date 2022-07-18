Liverpool Monitor Next Red Bull Recruits As They Look To Renew Business Connections With Leipzig And Salzburg

According to reports Liverpool's hierarchy are ready to resume acquaintances with Red Bull clubs Leipzig and Salzburg and are currently monitoring new players from both organisations.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo the Reds relationship with the Red Bull football group has expanded in recent years throughout Jurgen Klopp's time in charge of the first team.

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool have made some huge purchases from the Red Bull clubs during recent seasons, none more so than striking a deal for Guinean international Naby Keita from Leipzig back in 2017.

The Reds also made other purchases including Japanese international Takumi Minamino from Salzburg in 2020 and more recently French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig.

Of course it's not just a partnership that works well on the pitch, the Reds have also formed a solid relationship with Red Bull off the field.

For example, Salzburg allowed Liverpool's hierarchy to visit their Red Bull Academy at Saalachspitz which eventually became inspiration for their own £50m training complex Kirkby. Better known today as the AXA Training Centre.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The renewal of this partnership will mean Reds fans will expect to see a continuation of players joining from Leipzig and Salzburg with Luka Sucic a reported target who Liverpool have been monitoring in Austria.

The healthy working terms that Liverpool and Red Bull have had over the years is set to continue given the Reds new sporting director Julian Ward is essentially resuming the Michael Edwards model at Anfield.

