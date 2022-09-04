Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players

Liverpool have named their 24-player squad for the group stages of the Champions League and there are two notable exclusions.

Jurgen Klopp's team will kick off their campaign with a tough away trip to face Serie A club Napoli on Wednesday before also taking on Ajax and Rangers in Group A.

IMAGO / PA Images

There were two noticeable absentees from the squad announced by Liverpool with midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita both omitted.

That may give some clues as to the likely recovery time from their respective injuries with it appearing that neither will feature any time soon.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool Champions League Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones qualify outside of the 24-player list as they are homegrown and born after 1st January 2001.

LFCTR Verdict

We knew that Oxlade-Chamberlain had a serious hamstring injury so it is no surprise he is excluded and this selection now probably offers a hint that Guinea international Keita will also be missing for some time.

It should be noted however that the Champions League fixtures are compacted this season due to the World Cup and as a result will finish on 1st November 2022.

For that reason, nothing should be read into the fact both players are not included in the list with the reasons for being excluded almost certainly injury related.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |