Liverpool News And Transfer Rumours Live Updates - Kingsley Coman, Aurélien Tchouameni, Arsene Wenger

11:31 - Brighton's Official Twitter account posts dig at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah

After yesterday's 2-2 draw at Anfield, Brighton celebrated their point by taking to social media to poke fun at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian's run of scoring in ten consecutive games came to an end after he saw a second half goal ruled out for offside.

The Seagulls social media team decided to have some fun after the game however with their cheeky post.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

11:24 - Liverpool to Battle with Juventus, Real Madrid and Chelsea for Aurélien Tchouameni

With Jurgen Klopp's team in a midfield crisis, they have once again been linked with a move for the highly rated Aurélien Tchouaméni.

In a recent report from Italian publication Tuttosport, Liverpool are among numerous clubs interested in the French midfielder.

The Italian site goes on to claim that Juventus are planning to make a move ‘between January and June’.

They also go on to say that Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are showing a strong interested in the Monaco midfielder.

Liverpool could do with someone of his quality at the moment and if a deal could be struck in January, he could be a perfect signing.

Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni Photo Matthieu Mirville / DPPI/Sipa USA

10:45 - Liverpool Target Two New Midfield Options

After yesterday’s disappointing 2-2 draw at Anfield, Liverpool are left with a midfield injury crisis.

Naby Keita limped out of the action with a hamstring issue and is likely to join Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines.

Fichajes are reporting however that with the Reds needing to refresh their midfield options for next season they are targeting two young midfield talents.

Naby Keita being stretchered off at Old Trafford Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

10:11 - Lallana - Key Tactical Switch Turned Game At Anfield

Adam Lallana has spoken to the Brighton & Hove Independent about his team’s fantastic comeback at Anfield yesterday.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes a tactical switch made at half-time made a huge difference as Brighton left Anfield with a point.

Adam Lallana on the ball against Liverpool at Anfield Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

FIFA's Arsene Wenger has been speaking on beIN SPORTS about LIverpool's Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

The Frenchman has been giving his view on whether Salah is the best in the world and also on what he describes as his 'street football' dribbling skills.

Ex Arsenal manager and current FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

09:30 - Liverpool To Face Competition For Kingsley Coman

After reports linking Liverpool to Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, its seems the Reds will not have it all their own way for any potential transfer.

Spanish publication Sport claim that new Barcelona manager Xavi is interested in the player as he intends to rebuild after the departure of Lionel Messi and more recently manager Ronald Koeman.

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman at a press conference (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

