Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool News And Transfer Rumours Live Updates - Kingsley Coman, Aurélien Tchouameni, Arsene Wenger

    Author:

    Welcome to LFC Transfer Room's live blog, the home for your latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours.

    We aim to keep you up-to-date with all the major talking points as they arise.

    live

    11:31 - Brighton's Official Twitter account posts dig at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah

    After yesterday's 2-2 draw at Anfield, Brighton celebrated their point by taking to social media to poke fun at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

    The Egyptian's run of scoring in ten consecutive games came to an end after he saw a second half goal ruled out for offside.

    The Seagulls social media team decided to have some fun after the game however with their cheeky post.

    Read the full story here.

    Mohamed Salah Marc Cucurella

    11:24 - Liverpool to Battle with Juventus, Real Madrid and Chelsea for Aurélien Tchouameni

    With Jurgen Klopp's team in a midfield crisis, they have once again been linked with a move for the highly rated Aurélien Tchouaméni.

    In a recent report from Italian publication Tuttosport, Liverpool are among numerous clubs interested in the French midfielder.

    The Italian site goes on to claim that Juventus are planning to make a move ‘between January and June’.

    They also go on to say that Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are showing a strong interested in the Monaco midfielder.

    Liverpool could do with someone of his quality at the moment and if a deal could be struck in January, he could be a perfect signing.

    Aurelien Tchouameni

    Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni

    10:45 - Liverpool Target Two New Midfield Options

    After yesterday’s disappointing 2-2 draw at Anfield, Liverpool are left with a midfield injury crisis.

    Naby Keita limped out of the action with a hamstring issue and is likely to join Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines.

    Read More

    Fichajes are reporting however that with the Reds needing to refresh their midfield options for next season they are targeting two young midfield talents.

    Read the full story here

    Naby Keita

    Naby Keita being stretchered off at Old Trafford 

    10:11 - Lallana - Key Tactical Switch Turned Game At Anfield

    Adam Lallana has spoken to the Brighton & Hove Independent about his team’s fantastic comeback at Anfield yesterday.

    The former Liverpool midfielder believes a tactical switch made at half-time made a huge difference as Brighton left Anfield with a point.

    Read the full story here.

    Adam Lallana

    Adam Lallana on the ball against Liverpool at Anfield

    09:55 - Wenger Impressed By Salah's 'Street Football Skills'

    FIFA's Arsene Wenger has been speaking on beIN SPORTS about LIverpool's Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

    The Frenchman has been giving his view on whether Salah is the best in the world and also on what he describes as his 'street football' dribbling skills.

    Read the full story here.

    Arsene Wenger

    Ex Arsenal manager and current FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger

    09:30 - Liverpool To Face Competition For Kingsley Coman

    After reports linking Liverpool to Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, its seems the Reds will not have it all their own way for any potential transfer.

    Spanish publication Sport claim that new Barcelona manager Xavi is interested in the player as he intends to rebuild after the departure of Lionel Messi and more recently manager Ronald Koeman.

    Kingsley Coman

    Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman at a press conference

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    live
    News

    Liverpool News And Transfer Rumours Live Updates - Kingsley Coman, Aurélien Tchouameni, Arsene Wenger

    14 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah Marc Cucurella
    Match Coverage

    Brighton's Official Twitter Account Pokes Fun At Liverpool And Mohamed Salah

    14 minutes ago
    Adam Lallana
    Match Coverage

    Adam Lallana Posts Instagram Message To Thank Liverpool Fans After Brighton Draw

    37 minutes ago
    Harvey Barnes
    Transfers

    Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool See Leicester City's Harvey Barnes As A Long Term Replacement For Sadio Mane

    1 hour ago
    Adam Lallana
    Interviews

    Adam Lallana Talks Tactical Switch That Helped Spark Brighton Comeback Against Liverpool

    1 hour ago
    Pedro Goncalves
    Transfers

    Sporting Lisbon Have Named Their Price For Liverpool And Manchester United Target Pedro Goncalves

    12 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Manchester City
    Interviews

    Former Arsenal Manager And FIFA's Arsene Wenger Impressed With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's 'Street Football' Skills

    13 hours ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

    Liverpool Looking To Bring Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham In Plus Another Midfielder

    13 hours ago