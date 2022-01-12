Liverpool Or Arsenal To Face Chelsea In Carabao Cup Final After Victory At Tottenham

Liverpool or Arsenal will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final next month after the Blues won 3-0 on aggregate against Tottenham.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

With Chelsea leading 2-0 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday, no-one really gave Antonio Conte's team much hope of overturning the deficit.

The job became even harder for Spurs when Antonio Rudiger headed Chelsea into the lead after 18 minutes after a mistake from keeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg thought he had earned his team a penalty just before half-time when he was fouled by Rudiger but VAR correctly ruled the contact was outside of the box.

There was further frustration for the Lilywhites in the second-half as another penalty was overruled correctly by VAR and Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for offside.

Chelsea deservedly progress to the final which will take place on 27th February 2022.

Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday evening in now what will be the first leg of the other semi-final with the second leg a week later at the Emirates.

