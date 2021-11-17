Report: FSG Identify 'Perfect' Candidate To Replace Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Manager

Athletic UK reporter James Pearce has revealed that Liverpool owners FSG have already identified Pep Lijnders as a potential candidate to take over when Jurgen Klopp eventually departs from the club.

Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp were a match made in heaven when the German took over in 2015.

Jurgen Klopp was named manager of Liverpool Football Club on the back of a sabbatical after his tenure as Borussia Dortmund manager.

Since taking over as Liverpool boss in October of 2015, Klopp has won the Premier League (2019-20), made it to the UEFA Champions League Finals twice and winning it once (2018-19), UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup (2019).

This impressive list of honours has Liverpool supporters desperate for Klopp to sign an extension with the club.

Jurgen Klopp's current contract expires in the summer of 2024 and he has remained quiet on his Anfield future.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When speaking to German outlet SportBuzzer Klopp confirmed that he intends to take another sabbatical, much like he did after his time at Borussia Dortmund.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

Recent reports have claimed that Liverpool's ownership group, FSG, are already planning for life after Jurgen Klopp.

According to James Pearce, Liverpool have identified current assistant manager Pep Lijnders as a potential candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp.

"I do think when the discussions about Klopp's potential successor happen, I don't think people should underestimate the respect that the owners have for Pep Lijnders."

While much of the spotlight has been put on Steven Gerrard after his appointment as Aston Villa manager, Pearce revealed that Klopp has given Lijnders "100% responsibility".

Pearce went on to say that Liverpool's owners "are massive fans of [Lijnders]".

While FSG and Liverpool supporters alike are hoping that Jurgen Klopp will sign an extension, it seems that Pep Lijnders may be on the fast track to becoming the Reds' next manager.