Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

Now the 2021/22 season has ended, it promises to be a busy summer at Liverpool in respect of transfers in and out. We can bring you the details of the players' contract expiry dates ahead of the transfer window opening.

PlayerPositionContract Expiry Date

James Milner

Midfielder

30th June, 2022

Adrian

Goalkeeper

30th June, 2022

Divock Origi

Forward

30th June, 2022

Loris Karius

Goalkeeper

30th June, 2022

Roberto Firmino

Forward

30th June, 2023

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Midfielder

30th June, 2023

Sadio Mane

Forward

30th June, 2023

Mohamed Salah

Forward

30th June, 2023

Naby Keita

Midfielder

30th June, 2023

Thiago Alcantara

Midfielder

30th June, 2024

Takumi Minamino

Forward

30th June, 2024

Joel Matip 

Defender

30th June, 2024

Joe Gomez

Defender

30th June, 2024

Jordan Henderson

Midfielder

30th June, 2025

Virgil van Dijk

Defender

30th June, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Defender

30th June, 2025

Curtis Jones

Midfielder

30th June, 2025

Kostas Tsimikas

Defender

30th June, 2025

Diogo Jota

Forward

30th June, 2025

Fabinho

Midfielder

30th June, 2026

Andy Robertson

Defender

30th June, 2026

Caoimhin Kelleher

Goalkeeper

30th June, 2026

Harvey Elliott

Midfielder

30th June, 2026

Rhys Williams

Defender

30th June, 2026

Ibrahima Konate

Defender

30th June, 2026

Alisson Becker

Goalkeeper

30th June, 2027

Luis Diaz

Forward

30th June, 2027

Mohamed Salah
