Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates
Now the 2021/22 season has ended, it promises to be a busy summer at Liverpool in respect of transfers in and out. We can bring you the details of the players' contract expiry dates ahead of the transfer window opening.
|Player
|Position
|Contract Expiry Date
James Milner
Midfielder
30th June, 2022
Adrian
Goalkeeper
30th June, 2022
Divock Origi
Forward
30th June, 2022
Loris Karius
Goalkeeper
30th June, 2022
Roberto Firmino
Forward
30th June, 2023
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Midfielder
30th June, 2023
Sadio Mane
Forward
30th June, 2023
Mohamed Salah
Forward
30th June, 2023
Naby Keita
Midfielder
30th June, 2023
Thiago Alcantara
Midfielder
30th June, 2024
Takumi Minamino
Forward
30th June, 2024
Joel Matip
Defender
30th June, 2024
Joe Gomez
Defender
30th June, 2024
Jordan Henderson
Midfielder
30th June, 2025
Virgil van Dijk
Defender
30th June, 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Defender
30th June, 2025
Curtis Jones
Midfielder
30th June, 2025
Kostas Tsimikas
Defender
30th June, 2025
Diogo Jota
Forward
30th June, 2025
Fabinho
Midfielder
30th June, 2026
Andy Robertson
Defender
30th June, 2026
Caoimhin Kelleher
Goalkeeper
30th June, 2026
Harvey Elliott
Midfielder
30th June, 2026
Rhys Williams
Defender
30th June, 2026
Ibrahima Konate
Defender
30th June, 2026
Alisson Becker
Goalkeeper
30th June, 2027
Luis Diaz
Forward
30th June, 2027
