Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

Now the 2021/22 season has ended, it promises to be a busy summer at Liverpool in respect of transfers in and out. We can bring you the details of the players' contract expiry dates ahead of the transfer window opening.

IMAGO / PA Images

Player Position Contract Expiry Date James Milner Midfielder 30th June, 2022 Adrian Goalkeeper 30th June, 2022 Divock Origi Forward 30th June, 2022 Loris Karius Goalkeeper 30th June, 2022 Roberto Firmino Forward 30th June, 2023 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Midfielder 30th June, 2023 Sadio Mane Forward 30th June, 2023 Mohamed Salah Forward 30th June, 2023 Naby Keita Midfielder 30th June, 2023 Thiago Alcantara Midfielder 30th June, 2024 Takumi Minamino Forward 30th June, 2024 Joel Matip Defender 30th June, 2024 Joe Gomez Defender 30th June, 2024 Jordan Henderson Midfielder 30th June, 2025 Virgil van Dijk Defender 30th June, 2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender 30th June, 2025 Curtis Jones Midfielder 30th June, 2025 Kostas Tsimikas Defender 30th June, 2025 Diogo Jota Forward 30th June, 2025 Fabinho Midfielder 30th June, 2026 Andy Robertson Defender 30th June, 2026 Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper 30th June, 2026 Harvey Elliott Midfielder 30th June, 2026 Rhys Williams Defender 30th June, 2026 Ibrahima Konate Defender 30th June, 2026 Alisson Becker Goalkeeper 30th June, 2027 Luis Diaz Forward 30th June, 2027

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |