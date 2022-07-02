Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2022/23

As Liverpool prepare for the 2022/23 season, there have been some changes to the first-team squad numbers at Anfield.

The Reds have seen Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino move on but Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay have been added to the squad.

Here are the latest squad numbers that Liverpool will head into the season with.

Position Squad Number Player Goalkeepers 1 Alisson Becker 13 Adrian 62 Caoimhin Kelleher Defenders 4 Virgil van Dijk 5 Ibrahima Konate 12 Joe Gomez 21 Kostas Tsimikas 22 Calvin Ramsay 26 Andy Robertson 28 Ben Davies 32 Joel Matip 46 Rhys Williams 47 Nathaniel Phillips 63 Owen Beck 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 72 Sepp van den Berg 76 Neco Williams Midfielders 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcantara 7 James Milner 8 Naby Keita 14 Jordan Henderson 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 17 Curtis Jones 19 Harvey Elliott 80 Tyler Morton TBC Fabio Carvalho Forwards 9 Roberto Firmino 11 Mohamed Salah 20 Diogo Jota 23 Luis Diaz 27 Darwin Nunez 49 Kaide Gordon

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |