Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2022/23
As Liverpool prepare for the 2022/23 season, there have been some changes to the first-team squad numbers at Anfield.
The Reds have seen Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino move on but Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay have been added to the squad.
Here are the latest squad numbers that Liverpool will head into the season with.
Read More
|Position
|Squad Number
|Player
Goalkeepers
1
Alisson Becker
13
Adrian
62
Caoimhin Kelleher
Defenders
4
Virgil van Dijk
5
Ibrahima Konate
12
Joe Gomez
21
Kostas Tsimikas
22
Calvin Ramsay
26
Andy Robertson
28
Ben Davies
32
Joel Matip
46
Rhys Williams
47
Nathaniel Phillips
63
Owen Beck
66
Trent Alexander-Arnold
72
Sepp van den Berg
76
Neco Williams
Midfielders
3
Fabinho
6
Thiago Alcantara
7
James Milner
8
Naby Keita
14
Jordan Henderson
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
17
Curtis Jones
19
Harvey Elliott
80
Tyler Morton
TBC
Fabio Carvalho
Forwards
9
Roberto Firmino
11
Mohamed Salah
20
Diogo Jota
23
Luis Diaz
27
Darwin Nunez
49
Kaide Gordon
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking News: Mohamed Salah Extends Contract At Liverpool
- Article 'It's A Happy Day' - Mohamed Salah On Signing A New Contract With Liverpool
- Report: Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract Details Revealed
- Brazilian Legendary Duo Cafu And Roberto Carlos Claim Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And Tottenham's Heung-Min Son Are League's Best
- Liverpool Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga joins Macclesfield on Season-long Loan
- 'It Wouldn't Surprise Me If This Guy Is Just As Effective' - Pundit On Comparison Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |