Skip to main content

Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2022/23

As Liverpool prepare for the 2022/23 season, there have been some changes to the first-team squad numbers at Anfield.

imago1011751429h

The Reds have seen Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino move on but Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay have been added to the squad.

Here are the latest squad numbers that Liverpool will head into the season with.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Squad Numbers 2022/23

PositionSquad NumberPlayer

Goalkeepers

1

Alisson Becker

13

Adrian

62

Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders

4

Virgil van Dijk

5

Ibrahima Konate

12

Joe Gomez

21

Kostas Tsimikas

22

Calvin Ramsay

26

Andy Robertson

28

Ben Davies

32

Joel Matip

46

Rhys Williams

47

Nathaniel Phillips

63

Owen Beck

66

Trent Alexander-Arnold

72

Sepp van den Berg

76

Neco Williams

Midfielders

3

Fabinho

6

Thiago Alcantara

7

James Milner

8

Naby Keita

14

Jordan Henderson

15

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

17

Curtis Jones

19

Harvey Elliott

80

Tyler Morton

TBC

Fabio Carvalho

Forwards

9

Roberto Firmino

11

Mohamed Salah

20

Diogo Jota

23

Luis Diaz

27

Darwin Nunez

49

Kaide Gordon

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah David De Gea
News

Where Will Mohamed Salah Finish On Liverpool's All-Time Top Goalscorer List? Can He Beat Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler Or Steven Gerrard?

By Damon Carr6 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Is Like Royalty' - Journalist On Liverpool's Mohamed Salah And His Impact In Egypt

By Rowan Lee10 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He's One Of The Best Signings Liverpool Have Ever Made' - Journalist On Mohamed Salah Contract Renewal

By Rowan Lee14 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Liverpool: The Five Contenders To Take Over Sadio Mane's Number Ten Shirt

By Neil Andrew28 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Revealed: The 19 Liverpool Players That Will Return For Pre-Season Training On Monday

By Neil Andrew47 minutes ago
Arda Guler
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Battle Arsenal For Transfer Of 'Next Mesut Ozil' - Arda Guler Of Fenerbahce

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

From One King To Another - Sir Kenny Dalglish Ecstatic At News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Ex-Aston Villa Striker Makes Mohamed Salah Goalscoring Claim

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago