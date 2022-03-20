Skip to main content
Liverpool Players Called Up For International Duty - Salah To Play Mane Again For Qatar World Cup Place

After an intense period of club fixtures, several of Liverpool's players have now been called up by their national teams for international action.

The standout match during the international break is the World Cup playoff tie over two legs between Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Sadio Mane' Senegal.

After Senegal beat Egypt in the final of the AFCON tournament, Egypt will be looking to get revenge over their rivals and book a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Here is the full list of Liverpool players called up for international duty.

Belgium 

Divock Origi

Brazil 

Alisson Becker and Fabinho

Colombia

Luis Diaz

Egypt

Mohamed Salah

England 

Jordan Henderson

England Under 21 

Curtis Jones Harvey Elliott

Guinea

Naby Keita

Greece

Kostas Tsimikas

Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher

Japan

Takumi Minamino

Northern Ireland

Conor Bradley

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk

Portugal

Diogo Jota

Scotland

Andy Robertson

Senegal

Sadio Mane

Wales

Neco Williams

