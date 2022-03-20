Liverpool Players Called Up For International Duty - Salah To Play Mane Again For Qatar World Cup Place
After an intense period of club fixtures, several of Liverpool's players have now been called up by their national teams for international action.
The standout match during the international break is the World Cup playoff tie over two legs between Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Sadio Mane' Senegal.
After Senegal beat Egypt in the final of the AFCON tournament, Egypt will be looking to get revenge over their rivals and book a place at the World Cup in Qatar.
Here is the full list of Liverpool players called up for international duty.
Belgium
Divock Origi
Brazil
Alisson Becker and Fabinho
Colombia
Luis Diaz
Egypt
Mohamed Salah
England
Jordan Henderson
England Under 21
Curtis Jones Harvey Elliott
Guinea
Naby Keita
Greece
Read More
Kostas Tsimikas
Ireland
Caoimhin Kelleher
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Japan
Takumi Minamino
Northern Ireland
Conor Bradley
Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk
Portugal
Diogo Jota
Scotland
Andy Robertson
Senegal
Sadio Mane
Wales
Neco Williams
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently
- Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
- Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame
- Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw - Liverpool Draw Benfica, Chelsea To Face Real Madrid
- Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up A Move For Marcus Rashford, With Manchester United And England Future In Doubt
- 'I'm Sure Jude Bellingham Would Choose Liverpool' - Former Manchester United Player Believes Starlet Would Prefer Anfield To Old Trafford
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok