November 21, 2021
Report: Liverpool Hardly Celebrated After 5-0 Thrashing Of Manchester United As Players Didn't Think It Was Anything Major

Author:

Reports suggest that after beating Manchester United at Old Trafford, which started the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Liverpool players hardly celebrated as they didn't see it has being a a big thing. 

Losing to Liverpool in their own back garden turned out to be the start of the end for Manchester United's reign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but for Liverpool, it was just another game.

Roberto Firmino Manchester United

Liverpool won the match convincingly with a 5-0 victory, having been 4-0 up at half-time. An extra goal from the 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah in the second half was the cherry on top of the sweetest cakes. 

For Liverpool, since the match, results have been quite mixed. As for Manchester United, it was a part of the sinking ship that was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.

Manchester United went onto sacking their manager after yesterday's loss to Watford.

Now we look back, you could say Liverpool beat a mid table team in relegation form. 

Celebrations within the travelling crowd were as loud as they can be. They were bouncing all game whilst singing 'Ole's At The Wheel.' 

Read More

However, according to The Times the away dressing room was somewhat library like. The players believed that beating Manchester United was just another day in the office. 

Author Verdict 

Although it's just another win against a terrible Manchester United side, it's getting one over them for me is why I will always celebrate it madly. 

The rivalry we have with Manchester United fans will always be bigger than any other, depsite them no longer being our rivals in the league, competitively wise. 

To put Manchester United fans into hiding for a week is always the best of feelings. Now Carrick has taken over the wheel, I can't wait to hear the Anfield crowd to bounce to the song once again.

