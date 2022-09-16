Liverpool Players On International Duty After Recent Returns From Injury

Liverpool's injury troubles have been well documented this season. Injuries have sidelined Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Andy Robertson at different points in the campaign.

Yesterday Liverpool learned that Trent Alexander-Arnold was called up the England squad that will play Italy and Germany next week.

He will join other players already confirmed to play mostly friendlies Mohamed Salah, Allison, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and the injured Naby Keita.

Difference makers Thiago and Jota have just returned from injury so it was somewhat disheartening to see Jota get called up for the Portuguese National team yesterday.

Fans will be relieved today to see that Luis Enrique did not call up Thiago to the Spanish national side though.

It will be interesting to see who returns from the International break having avoided injury. Liverpool can ill afford to lose any more key players as the health of their squad was recently improving.

Thiago, in particular, will benefit from a much-welcomed rest next week.

