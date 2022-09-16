Skip to main content
Liverpool Players On International Duty After Recent Returns From Injury

Liverpool fans have been waiting to see which of their key players would be called up for International Duty. Thiago Alcantara and other key players have just returned from injury so who has received the International call up?

Liverpool's injury troubles have been well documented this season. Injuries have sidelined Thiago AlcantaraDiogo JotaHarvey ElliotFabio CarvalhoJordan HendersonNaby Keita and Andy Robertson at different points in the campaign. 

Yesterday Liverpool learned that Trent Alexander-Arnold was called up the England squad that will play Italy and Germany next week.  

Liverpool Napoli Mohamed Salah Kalidou Koulibaly

He will join other players already confirmed to play mostly friendlies Mohamed Salah, AllisonRoberto FirminoFabinhoDarwin NunezLuis Diaz and the injured Naby Keita.

Difference makers Thiago and Jota have just returned from injury so it was somewhat disheartening to see Jota get called up for the Portuguese National team yesterday. 

Fans will be relieved today to see that Luis Enrique did not call up Thiago to the Spanish national side though.

Liverpool Thiago

It will be interesting to see who returns from the International break having avoided injury. Liverpool can ill afford to lose any more key players as the health of their squad was recently improving. 

Thiago, in particular, will benefit from a much-welcomed rest next week.

As always LFCTransferRoom will provide updates as they develop.

