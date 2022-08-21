Liverpool Players Spotted In Training Including Academy Prospect Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, the club released photos of Saturday's training session which included a promising player from the academy.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds are desperate for a victory after a disappointing start to the season has seen them only pick up only two points from their opening two matches.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been dealing with an early season injury crisis however and will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota for the trip to face their fierce rivals.

There has been some positive news for Klopp this week with Roberto Firmino back in team training after missing Monday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace although new signing Darwin Nunez will now be suspended for three matches after his red card against the Eagles.

As the photos from the AXA Training Centre were revealed, we can bring you a list of those players that were spotted being put through their paces including academy prospect Layton Stewart.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Sepp van den Berg, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas,

Midfielders

James Milner, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho, Layton Stewart, Darwin Nunez

Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark were in action as Liverpool's under-21s defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in Premier League 2 but both were substituted at half-time which could suggest some involvement on Monday.

