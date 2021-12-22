Liverpool Players Who Tested Positive For Covid-19 Could Return Earlier Than Expected - Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones

After a change in government advice, the Liverpool players who had 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests could return earlier that anticipated.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all tested positive on the day of the victory over Newcastle United last Thursday.

All missed the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday as well as Spanish international Thiago who also registered a 'suspected' positive test.

Skipper Jordan Henderson also missed the game against Spurs with symptoms but tested negative hence it was put down to a cold.

As reported by the BBC, new government advice issued however means that the isolation period has been cut from ten days to seven days assuming there are no symptoms and they register negative tests on days six and seven.

Liverpool face Leicester City on Wednesday evening in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup and all four players will still be missing.

They then have Premier League fixtures scheduled against Leeds United at home on December 26th and Leicester City away on December 28th.

The new rules mean that Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones could all leave isolation and re-join training on December 24th which may mean they could be available for the festive fixtures with Thiago following a few days behind.

The health and safety of players remains the priority however so they will not be rushed back as Pep Lijnders confirmed at the pre match Carabao Cup press conference on Tuesday.

