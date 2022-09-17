Liverpool Premier League 2021/22 Prize Money Revealed - It's A Staggering Amount

As reported by The Mail, the Premier League have released details of the payments made to clubs for prize money for the 2021/22 season.

It was an enthralling campaign with fans returning to stadiums in full after the pandemic and saw Manchester City pip Liverpool to the title.

At one point, Pep Guardiola's team trailed Aston Villa 2-0 on a dramatic final day but turned it around to retain their crown by winning 3-2 whilst Liverpool did their job and beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield to agonisingly miss out by a single point.

It is City that understandably won the most Premier League prize money walking away with just over £153million.

Liverpool were not far behind however picking up a tidy sum of close to £152million in a season where they were televised live 29 times.

Despite disappointing seasons which saw them relegated to the Championship, Burnley, Watford, and Norwich City all received over £100million.

The numbers are quite staggering when everything is taken into account and it is no wonder that clubs are so desperate to get into England's top tier and often gamble much to try and stay there.

