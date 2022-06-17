Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23 - The Key Matches That Could Decide The Title Race
After the Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, Liverpool fans will have been checking when the big matches are that could influence the title race and we can bring you the details here.
The Reds lost out on the title last season finishing just a point behind Manchester City on what was a dramatic last day of the season.
At one stage Pep Guardiola's team trailed Aston Villa 2-0, only to overturn the deficit with three goals in five minutes to dash the Reds' hopes as they beat Wolves 3-1.
Jurgen Klopp's men are expected to go toe-to-toe with City again next season but with Chelsea, Tottenham Hostpur, Arsenal, and Manchester United all expected to strengthen in the transfer market, it will be interesting to see if anyone else can force themselves into contention.
Here are Liverpool's fixtures against the top six that could have a huge say on where the title ends up.
August
Manchester United (A) Old Trafford 20/08
September
Chelsea (A) Stamford Bridge 17/09
October
Arsenal (A) Emirates 8/10
Manchester City (H) Anfield 15/10
Read More
November
Tottenham (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 05/11
January
Chelsea (H) Anfield 21/01
March
Manchester United (H) Anfield 4/03
April
Manchester City (A) Etihad 1/04
Arsenal (H) Anfield 8/04
Tottenham (H) Anfield 29/04
For details of the full fixture list, please click HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'They Didn't Listen' - Luis Suarez On Recommending Darwin Nunez To Barcelona As Striker Prepares For Liverpool Transfer
- 'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
- Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?
- Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk
- Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |