Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23 - The Key Matches That Could Decide The Title Race

After the Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, Liverpool fans will have been checking when the big matches are that could influence the title race and we can bring you the details here.

The Reds lost out on the title last season finishing just a point behind Manchester City on what was a dramatic last day of the season.

At one stage Pep Guardiola's team trailed Aston Villa 2-0, only to overturn the deficit with three goals in five minutes to dash the Reds' hopes as they beat Wolves 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp's men are expected to go toe-to-toe with City again next season but with Chelsea, Tottenham Hostpur, Arsenal, and Manchester United all expected to strengthen in the transfer market, it will be interesting to see if anyone else can force themselves into contention.

Here are Liverpool's fixtures against the top six that could have a huge say on where the title ends up.

August

Manchester United (A) Old Trafford 20/08

September

Chelsea (A) Stamford Bridge 17/09

October

Arsenal (A) Emirates 8/10

Manchester City (H) Anfield 15/10

November

Tottenham (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 05/11

January

Chelsea (H) Anfield 21/01

March

Manchester United (H) Anfield 4/03

April

Manchester City (A) Etihad 1/04

Arsenal (H) Anfield 8/04

Tottenham (H) Anfield 29/04

