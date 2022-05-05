Liverpool number 9 Roberto Firmino has resumed full training. He has been deemed fully fit and is in line to get a place on the team for the make it or break it Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday.

Liverpool received a huge boost in the form of Firmino. The Brazilian star has returned to full fitness right before one of the biggest months in Liverpool Football Club history.

The Brazilian had picked up the foot injury in the last few minutes of FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City causing him to miss the last five games for Liverpool.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Firmino will be in contention for the game against Spurs on the weekend. However, it is unlikely that he will start. We can expect to see him on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp mentioned that the injury was a little strain on the middle foot bone. That made it quite painful and tedious to treat.

Bobby made good fitness progress during an individual training program. He then was reintroduced to team training today. Things look bright for him and Liverpool.

Given this great news, no Liverpool senior player is on the medical table in the injury room.

Liverpool will now have all their front five Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota going into the final month of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This is a great mental boost for Liverpool which comes at a very important time given that their closest Premier League rivals, Manchester City were dumped out of the Champions League.

City fans are extremely unhappy with Pep Guardiola with some even wanting the Spaniard to be sacked.

Time will tell whether this news propels Liverpool to the Quadruple or not.

