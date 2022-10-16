Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans

Liverpool as a football club have come out before and asked fans of rival teams to stop these despicable chants that only cause offence to the families & friends of the victims and anyone else associated with the Hillsborough tragedy.

IMAGO / PA Images

The statement, posted on the club's Twitter account imminently after the game, read:

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

Unfortunately, this has not been a rare occurrence in recent times but hopefully, the authorities can do whatever they can to try and find and punish those responsible.

