Skip to main content

Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans

Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.

Liverpool as a football club have come out before and asked fans of rival teams to stop these despicable chants that only cause offence to the families & friends of the victims and anyone else associated with the Hillsborough tragedy.

Anfield 97 Avenue

The statement, posted on the club's Twitter account imminently after the game, read: 

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

Unfortunately, this has not been a rare occurrence in recent times but hopefully, the authorities can do whatever they can to try and find and punish those responsible.

According to The Atheltic via James Pearce, the concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Schedule

Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Brilliance Gives Liverpool The Winner Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
James Milner Phil Foden
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City - Key Matchups - James Milner, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr
Anfield 97 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City - Live Stream, TV Details, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Leroy Sane Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Bayern Munich v Freiburg: Live Stream, Where To Watch On TV, Bundesliga

By Neil Andrew
Old Trafford
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Newcastle United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v Barcelona: Where To Watch, Live Stream, La Liga, El Clasico

By Neil Andrew