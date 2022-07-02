Skip to main content

Liverpool Reveal FPL Prices For 11 Players - Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Van Dijk & More

Liverpool have announced the prices for 11 of their players for the official Fantasy Premier League game for the 2022/23 season.

Every year excitement builds ahead of the FPL season which sees users compete against each other in selecting their squads and watching them perform during each matchweek.

The first 11 players given prices for Liverpool for this year's competition were announced via the club's official twitter account and Liverpoolfc.com

Mohamed Salah, who yesterday signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, has been priced for FPL users at £13million.

New signings, Darwin Nunez (£9million) and Calvin Ramsay (£4million) have also been announced.

From a defensive point of view, FPL managers can choose from Alisson Becker (£5.5million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5million), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5million), and Andy Robertson (£7.0million).

If you fancy including a midfield maestro in your team, Thiago Alcantara is available for just £5.5million with Harvey Elliott also looking like a bargain at £5.0million if he can start the season like he did the last one.

In attack, if you find Salah too expensive, other options include Diogo Jota (£9million) and Luis Diaz (£8million).

The prices of more players for FPL will be revealed over the coming weeks as excitement builds towards the start of the Premier League season.

