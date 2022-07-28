Skip to main content

Liverpool Scheduled Extra Fixture Day After Premier League Opener Against Fulham

Liverpool begin their season this weekend, as they face Manchester City in the Community Shield. A week later, they start their busy Premier League campaign away to promotion side Fulham, only to play another match against Aston Villa 24 hours later. 

Following last season’s incredible run where they played every possible match, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar year this time around. However, burnout was clear to see towards the end of the season, something the manager has been vocal about on many occasions. 

Jurgen Klopp

This season introduces the Premier League has introduced the five sub rule for the first time, which will ease up on playing time for the players. As the World Cup is scheduled for winter too this year, it will become vital that the players are looked after. 

Another season like last year for Liverpool may be too much of an ask, but Jurgen Klopp will ensure to use his squad players as much as possible, as he looks to add more trophies to the cabinet. 

Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard

Just over a week away, The Reds face Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League. However, just 24 hours later and they will be back in action again, as they have arranged a friendly behind closed doors for Sunday 7th August against Aston Vill.

Jurgen Klopp and former player Steven Gerrard believe their players still need another match to bring up their fitness levels need for the upcoming season. The match will be played at Anfield, a day after Liverpool’s trip to Fulham and Villa’s trip to Bournemouth. 

