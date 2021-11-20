Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Liverpool To Launch 'Operation Christmas Magic' To Help Struggling Families At Christmas

Author:

Liverpool will soon be launching 'Operation Christmas Magic' to support struggling families with food and toys. Liverpool are also inviting over 500 people to Anfield for Christmas dinner.

With Christmas coming up, Liverpool have recognised the support some families need to provide food on the table and be able to buy toys for their children. 

With Marcus Rashford challenging the government during Covid to support families more that are struggling, it has opened the eyes of many across the country. 

Although the government still don't do enough, others have stepped up to make sure children are not going hungry. 

From huge well known businesses to local businesses . All have provided food, clothes and toys to families that can't afford so or are going through financial struggle. 

Anfield Kop Liverpool

Henry Winter, who is Chief Football Writer for The Times, has revealed that Liverpool Football Club will be launching a project for Christamas to support struggling families. 

Leading up to Christmas, Liverpool are set to deliver 1,150 food hampers and more than 1,000 free meals to local families. They will also be donating £12,000 worth of children's toys and are inviting 500+ residents to Anfield for Christmas dinner. 

Liverpool will be working alongside LFC Foundation and Red Neighbours to make Christams wishes come true. LFC staff, players and ex-players are also set to volunteer for both organisations.

Players' annual visit to Alder Bey Children's Hospital for the the first time since the Covid pandemic has prevented it. 

With everyone across the country coming together to prevent child hunger, all eyes are all on the government to do something. 

