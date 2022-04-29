Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Forward As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Contract Yet To Finalize

Liverpool tied down Jurgen Klopp to a further two years on his contract and now they are looking to build a new side for the German to continue building his legacy.

The future of Liverpool is looking brighter than ever. Jurgen Klopp extending his contract until 2016 and are currently on course to winning the lot on the pitch.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

However, the future of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are still yet undecided. Both players have been essential this season as The Reds have fought on all fronts.

The Egyptian was sensational before the turn of the year and his teammate has picked up form since his return for a successful AFCON campaign.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Recent reports have been positive surrounding Salah and his hope of staying at Anfield, but that has not put off the club to continue to add to their attacking prowess.

Liverpool have confirmed youngster Fidel O'Rourke has signed a new contract with the club. The striker has worked his way for the club and currently plays in the U-23s where he has impressed. The date of the contract extension has not been given by the club.

