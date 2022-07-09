Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Collects MBE From Buckingham Palace

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has collected his MBE at Buckingham Palace for services to charity.

The 32-year-old was recognised for his work and contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic and picked up the MBE earlier this week.

Henderson was the player who started the 'Players Together' initiative, which invited professional footballers to donate part of their wages to help the NHS during the pandemic.

The Englishman also became an ambassador for the NHS Charities Together organisation, which helps support patients, volunteers and staff of 240 NHS charities in the UK.

As per Liverpoolfc.com, Henderson spoke of his great pride at the time it was announced he would be honoured with an MBE.

“My family and I feel greatly humbled to be recognised in this way, more so given the reason for it.

“There are many privileges that come from playing professional football but having a platform to promote a charitable cause such as Players Together and NHS Charities Together is as big a privilege as any.

“It’s important for me to state that although the honour has been issued to me personally, the credit must be shared to a far larger group of people and I accept this in the knowledge I was part of something special, rather than the reason for it.

“The other Premier League captains were the catalyst and the rest of the players, including my own teammates at Liverpool, were a driving force behind the scenes. Huge numbers of football fans from across the country also displayed great generosity in donating.

“But the true heroes are the NHS staff; they put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect us.

“Therefore, I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation.”

The Liverpool skipper is a role-model for many and is someone that his fellow professionals continue to be able to look up to.

Congratulations to a wonderful person, Jordan Henderson, on his MBE - everyone associated with Liverpool football club is proud of you.

