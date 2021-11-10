Confirmed: Sporting Director Michael Edwards Will Leave Liverpool At End Of The Season With Newcastle United And RB Leipzig Circulating

Liverpool's Sporting Director Michael Edwards set to leave the club at the end of the season which was confirmed by the club this afternoon.

Michael Edwards has played a major role in Liverpool's recent success under FSG as owners and will leave a big hole in the running of the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Edwards have been known for their brilliant transfer dealings. Recent reports suggest that he may be joining Newcastle United but Bundesliga club Leipzig are also interested.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk signed to Liverpool through the hard work of Michael Edwards, the bar is set high for Liverpool's next Sporting Director.

With recent speculation surrounding the future of the transfer guru, it has had Liverpool fans pleading with FSG to get him signed to a new contract.

This afternoon, Liverpool confirmed the news all Liverpool fans weren't ready to hear. With his contract running out at the end of the season, Edwards has decided not to sign an extension.

However, this does give time for the club to look for a new Sporting Director and will create a better chance of getting the best option.

With a lot of talk about next Summer transfer window being a busy one for Liverpool, the transition from Edwards to the next Sporting Director becomes so important to the future of the club.

Is letting Michael Edwards go a big mistake from FSG and will they be able to fill the hole he has left?

