Liverpool Squad Arrive In Singapore Ahead Of Second Pre-Season Game

Liverpool have landed in Singapore, as they prepare for the second game of their pre-season tour in Asia.

Their first game didn't go quite to plan, ending up losing 4-0 to Manchester United in Thailand. However, The Red Devils had started training a week before The Reds.

Darwin Nunez, who had arrived only a couple of days earlier, and Fabio Carvalho both made their debuts in the game which took place on Tuesday afternoon (UK time).

On Wednesday morning, the club's official social media accounts posted photos of the players leaving the airport after setting foot in Singapore.

There is also video footage available, via LFCTV GO, which is one of the only ways to watch Liverpool live in action during their pre-season games.

The Man United game was very much about fitness, with Jurgen Klopp fielding 32 players in total. The opponents went for a much stronger starting team in what was their first game under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Liverpool's next game is on Friday against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium at 13:35 (UK time).

Klopp is expected to not rotate as much for this game and numerous players might play 45 minutes.

