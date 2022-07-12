Skip to main content

Liverpool Star Harvey Elliott On Ambitious 2022/23 Targets

Harvey Elliott reveals that he is aiming to score 15-20 Premier League goals for Liverpool next season.

The youngster was the Reds standout player at the start of last season, before an ankle injury against Leeds United kept him out for 30 matches.

Elliott was eased back into the squad slowly towards to end of the campaign, and hopes that he can establish himself as one of the best in the league in the coming years.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, when asked about his league goals target this season, Elliott said: "I would say hopefully maybe 15 or 20. That’s just me being maybe a bit too confident, but you’ve got to aim high."

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott in Champions League action for Liverpool

The 19-year-old has predominantly played on the right of a midfield three for the Reds, which allows him to shift inside onto his left foot and be creative in the final third.

However, with the departures of Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino, there are a lack of back up options to star man Mohamed Salah.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp could utilise Elliott on the right wing at times, which could help the youngsters ambitious goal target.

Additionally, the signing of Darwin Nunez has given Klopp more options to change formation.

The German has hinted that the Reds could switch to a 4-2-3-1, and Elliott would likely be the most suitable candidate to fulfil the attacking midfield position.

It will be no east task for the ex-Fulham man to achieve his target, but he has shown snippets of his star quality in the past, and has plenty of untapped potential.

