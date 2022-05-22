Skip to main content
'My Season Is Probably Finished' | Liverpool Star To Miss Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

After Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolves the star revealed that his season is probably over and he will miss the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool ended the Premier League season finishing in 2nd place just a single point behind champions Manchester City.

After 38 Premier League games the league title was decided by a single point.

It would be easy for the players to hang their heads in defeat after a day like today, but the Reds have a final to play on Saturday in Paris.

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

In case you forgot, Liverpool play Real Madrid in the Champions League final in less than a week.

Winning the UEFA Champions League would see Liverpool complete the treble of FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the European Cup. 

With both the players and supporters already eyeing up the final, it seems that Liverpool could be without on of their key players.

Divock Origi To Miss The Champions League Final

Divock Origi guard of honour

After being given a guard of honour by the Liverpool squad, Divock Origi admitted that he picked up an injury that ruled him out of today's match.

Speaking with reporters after the match Origi said, "I had a little injury. Unfortunately, it happened. Probably for the season it is finished."

Although the Belgian has seen his influence on the side diminish, his Champions League heroics will be missed.

The AC Milan-bound striker has come up in big moment after big moment for the Reds and it seems that his Liverpool story is officially finished.



