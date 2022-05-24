Six Liverpool Stars Make Emirates FA Cup Team Of The Season

Six Liverpool players have made the FA Cup team of the season following the club's success after edging past Chelsea last week.

The players include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Takumi Minamino and Luis Diaz.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is not a surprise to see so many of Jurgen Klopp's players make up the team considering how dominant they were in the domestic competition. The Reds make up six out of eight Premier League players, with the other two players from Chelsea.

However, no Manchester City, Manchester United or Arsenal players made the cut… I wonder why.

The team was voted for by fans this week.

The other players include Cambridge United's Dimitar Mitov; Chelsea's Thiago Silva and Mason Mount; Wigan Atheltic's Callum Lang; and non-league side Marske United's Adam Boyes.

Do you agree with the team that was selected?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |