Liverpool Still Keen On Signing Midfielder Matheus Nunes But Would Wait Until Next Season And Potentially Pay Double

According to a usually reliable source, Liverpool are still interested in midfielder Matheus Nunes. The midfielder just signed for Wolves so he would only become an option next season.

The Telegraph's John Percy has indicated today that Liverpool are still very keen on signing Matheus Nunes and would wait until next season.

As reported by Anfield Edition today on Twitter Percy has said that Wolves are aware  "they may only get a year" out of Nunes.

Sporting CP Matheus Nunes

They are also aware that the asking price could be double what they have just paid.

This leaves many Liverpool fans scratching their heads as Nunes would have been a perfect signing this season, especially when looking at the midfield injuries currently piling up.

There is growing speculation that Klopp and FSG have been too stubborn this season in putting their faith in the current midfield stock. 

The injury to the talented Spaniard Thiago Alcantara has had the biggest impact on play and Nunes would have been a more than suitable debutant.

Liverpool's midfield is not getting any younger with Thiago, Henderson, and Milner all over 30 and Fabinho at 28 years old.

Liverpool Thiago

Many fans and pundits believe that a quality midfielder was needed this season and that next season will require a complete overhaul in this area of the pitch.

 Given FSG's tendency to only spend big once a season this might only leave room for one quality signing next season.

Liverpool's recruitment has usually been lauded but have FSG and Klopp got this one wrong? 

John Barnes Liverpool
