Liverpool strike deal in '$4.5bn market' to license in one billion download franchise PUBG

In a new venture by Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have signed a deal with PlayerUnknown Battle Grounds to have outfits incorporated into the game.

It is thought the game, with over one billion downloads, is part of a $4.5bn market which is the next for the Reds to exploit.

John Henry and Thomas Werner of FSG (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Under the agreement, which begins on November 12, players will be able to use Liverpool-branded outfits and earn in-game gear and items, such as parachutes and backpacks.

Vincent Wang, head of Tencent Games, stated that PUBG Mobile was looking to 'further integrate the game with the world of football' and 'develop prominent relationships with iconic industry leaders'.

The game was a pre-cursor 'battle royale' to the likes of Fortnite, and is still going strong today.

Liverpool's digital senior vice-president Drew Crisp said:

'With the realm of online gaming growing and evolving amongst our fans, PUBG Mobile is the perfect platform to connect with them in a different but very relevant context – intertwining the world of online gaming and football through the power of games and play.'

Becoming at one with new markets and digital strategies is part of the 'FSG 3.0' model, as said in the Liverpool Echo.

The link-up with Redbird capital and Gerry Cardinale earlier this year is another example of creating revenue streams to ensure the long term sustainability of their franchise the Boston Red Sox, and football club in Liverpool.

