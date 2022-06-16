Liverpool Striker Diogo Jota Injured During Portugal's Nations League Clash With Switzerland, Club Informed Of Issue

The Portuguese Football Federation have issued a statement after Liverpool striker Diogo Jota picked up an injury in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old came on as a 62nd-minute substitute and completed the match but was said to be suffering 'muscle complaints' afterward.

Liverpool will no doubt be worried after they were informed of the issue but will hope the end-of-season break that Jota now gets will give him sufficient recovery time ahead of pre-season starting.

The statement read:

'Striker Diogo Jota presented muscle complaints at the end of the game that the National Team played against Switzerland, having also carried out a complementary exam in Geneva that revealed a thigh injury.

'The Portuguese international came on 62 minutes into the game and replaced Rafael Leão in the 4th round of Group 2/A of the League of Nations.

'Liverpool was informed of all the procedures carried out by the player while still in Switzerland, duly accompanied by the doctor of the National Team.'

