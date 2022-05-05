Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Fires Word Of Warning To Real Madrid On Instagram Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final
Mohamed Salah has issued a word of warning via Instagram to Real Madrid ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.
In a dramatic turn of events in the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti's team turned their semi-final against Manchester City on it's head as they ran out 6-5 winners on aggregate to make the final.
That followed Liverpool's tough encounter against Villarreal on Tuesday which eventually saw the Reds take the tie 5-2 on aggregate.
Liverpool lost the final in 2018 against Real Madrid in a game famous for the injury Mohamed Salah picked up after a tussle with defender Sergio Ramos and the Egyptian took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to post a message of warning to Los Blancos.
'We have a score to settle.'
The final takes place in Paris on Saturday, 28th May 2022.
