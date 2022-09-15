Skip to main content
Liverpool Striker Suffers Recurrence Of Hamstring Injury

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Paul Glatzel lasted just 14 minutes of his comeback match for Tranmere Rovers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in his comeback match for Tranmere.

Paul Glatzel

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the League Two club and was impressing when disaster struck and he sustained a serious hamstring injury.

Glatzel, who has represented both England and Germany at youth level, cut short his spell at Prenton Park to undertake his recovery back at his parent club, Liverpool.

The talented youngster returned for another loan spell before the summer transfer window ended and after being out for close to six months saw his comeback last just 14 minutes against Bradford City before he suffered a recurrence of the problem.

Speaking on Tranmere's official website (via Liverpool Echo), manager Micky Mellon explained the serious nature of the injury.

“I think he’s done his hamstring, which is heartbreaking for him. He’s heartbroken in there himself, because he’s worked so hard to get back again. That’s a soul destroyer, isn’t it?

“We’ll obviously see where it is over the next 24 hours for him, and that’s something else we’ll deal with.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, it looks like Glatzel will now require an operation to help him recover from his latest setback which is another unfortunate blow for a player who has real potential.

