Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino Suffers Injury Setback

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Brazilian has not featured for the Reds since the resumption after the 2022 World Cup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Roberto Firmino has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained.

Roberto Firmino, Fabinho

The 31-year-old picked up the injury in training prior to the defeat in the Carabao Cup against Manchester City shortly after the World Cup finished.

He was expected to be out for 10-14 days originally but hasn't yet returned to training almost a month later.

Speaking to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of Liverpool's vital Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday, Klopp explained why his number nine was still missing.

"In the first moment, it was like a little injury where the estimate [was] 10 days, two weeks

Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino

"He did the normal rehab stuff, all the experts told us what we can do - and then Bobby felt again something and that kept him out then for longer.

"I don't know exactly when he will be back, but he's not close to team training, no."

This is yet another blow to Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish with forward options already limited in the absence of Firmino and long-term casualties, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Klopp will be hoping therefore that new signing Cody Gakpo can hit the ground running, similarly to how Colombian Diaz did 12 months ago.

