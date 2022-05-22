Liverpool Suffer Huge Double Injury Blow Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Liverpool have suffered a potential huge double injury blow ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid next Saturday.

Despite winning 3-1 at Anfield against Wolves on Sunday, it was not enough to win the Premier League title after Manchester City staged an incredible turnaround to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's team finished just one point behind City but as focus switches to the Champions League final, the German has two injury concerns.

Just before half-time, Thiago Alcantara, who had created the equaliser for Sadio Mane walked off after picking up a hamstring injury.

Whilst the injury doesn't look serious, recovery from a muscle injury like that in just six days is unlikely and it must cast a huge doubt over his availability.

Divock Origi was missing from the Reds squad that faced Wolves after it was revealed he had also picked up a muscle injury.

The striker who received a guard of honour from the players at full time revealed he doesn't think he will play again this season.

Liverpool and Klopp will be desperate for both players to be available for the final in Paris but as it stands, there has to be doubts over the availability of both.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |