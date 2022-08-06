Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham

Jurgen Klopp's injury issues continue to grow as Thiago Alcantara had to be substituted with what looked like a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

It is another blow for Klopp whose midfield options were already limited with injury issues to Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Naby Keita also missed the visit to the West London club although that was injury related.

It was an intense battle in the midfield between the Reds and newly promoted Fulham and it took its toll on Thiago who limped off in the 51st minute.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 31-year-old will be assessed over the coming days but he now also looks likely for a spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool will be relieved in the end to come away with a draw after the hosts made a bright start and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home a brilliant cross from Kenny Tete.

In truth, Klopp's team were extremely poor in the first half and put out of their stride by the tenacity and work rate of Marco Silva's team.

The introduction of James Milner and Darwin Nunez played a huge part in changing the game for the Reds and they equalised in the 64th minute when Nunez flicked home a Mohamed Salah cross.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It looked like Liverpool would go on and take all three points but Fulham had different ideas as they retook the lead through a penalty from Mitrovic after he had been felled by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool came again however and the presence of Nunez continued to be a thorn in Fulham's side as the Uruguayan got in behind their defence before touching back for Salah to tap home in the 80th minute.

It was, without doubt, a disappointing day at the office for Liverpool and also came at the cost of another injury to a key midfield player.

