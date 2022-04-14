Liverpool Suffer Title Race Blow As Manchester City Seize Advantage

Liverpool's under 18s went down 3-1 to Manchester City on Thursday afternoon in a blow to their Premier League North title ambitions.

The match at City's Academy Stadium pitted first against second and Liverpool got off to the worst possible start when they found themselves behind within five minutes through Will Dickson.

Despite the home side's early dominance, the Reds went into the break level when Bobby Clark picked up a James Balagizi pass to finish.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool started well after the interval with Oakley Cannonier twice going close but after he shot over the bar with his second opportunity of the half, City found themselves back in front a minute later through Kian Breckin.

The hosts added a third late on to complete the victory when substitute Daniel Ogwuru finished from close range.

The young Reds are now ten points behind their rivals albeit with a game in hand over the Citizens.

Liverpool Under 18s

Hewitson, Osborne, Jonas, Chambers, Scanlon, Musialowski (Frauendorf), Stephenson, Balagizi (McConnell), Pilling, Cannonier, Clark

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok