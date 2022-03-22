Skip to main content
Liverpool Suffer Yet Another Injury, Adding To Naby Keita And Trent Alexander-Arnold Just As International Break Begins

With Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold both out already for the international break, Liverpool’s poor injury record over the period continues.  Youngster Conor Bradley suffered a knee injury keeping him out of Northern Ireland’s game over Luxembourg on Friday. 

Liverpool’s luck when it comes to injuries has been somewhat unkind, however during the international break, unkind becomes an understatement on a regular occasion. 

Conor Bradley

Jurgen Klopp, like every Liverpool fan, dreads this time of the year, especially when we are going into the business end of the season. The Reds need a fully fit squad if they want to compete on all fronts and add to their Carabao Cup success. 

Injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nany Keita before the weekend’s FA Cup match and Andy Robertson becoming ill makes them unavailable for their countries on the international break. 

Conor Bradley is also set miss out for Northern Ireland this week. The defender will stay back at Anfield to overcome a knee injury he suffered before leaving for international duty.

I’m sure I speak for everyone involved with Liverpool when I say we have our fingers crossed, everyone else comes back fit and fighting next week. 

