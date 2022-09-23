Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Set To Start For England

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the footballing world’s elite players, and with a hefty price tag, is currently the envy of Europe’s top clubs.

The young midfielder was first called up to the England senior squad during the November international break in 2020 when he was just 17 years old. However, he didn't make his first international start until he was chosen to play against Austria in the build-up to EURO 2020, in the summer of 2021.

After starting all ten games so far for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Jude Bellingham is now set to start against Italy in England's UEFA Nations League opener at the San Siro, as per Sky Sports News.

Prior to his team's pre-season tour in Asia, Jurgen Klopp had been asked about the rumours circulating in the media surrounding Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham:

"He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Actually, it's the only problem with this player."

According to James Pearce at The Athletic, Borussia Dortmund value Jude Bellingham at around €150million, which would make him the most expensive British player in history. It's of course in doubt whether Liverpool would be able to secure the funds necessary, but it is clear there is interest from the club.

