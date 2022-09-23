Skip to main content

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Set To Start For England

Reported Liverpool target, Jude Bellingham, is set to start against Italy tonight for England according to reports.

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the footballing world’s elite players, and with a hefty price tag, is currently the envy of Europe’s top clubs.

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham

The young midfielder was first called up to the England senior squad during the November international break in 2020 when he was just 17 years old. However, he didn't make his first international start until he was chosen to play against Austria in the build-up to EURO 2020, in the summer of 2021.

After starting all ten games so far for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Jude Bellingham is now set to start against Italy in England's UEFA Nations League opener at the San Siro, as per Sky Sports News.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to his team's pre-season tour in Asia, Jurgen Klopp had been asked about the rumours circulating in the media surrounding Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham:

"He's not on the market, so that's the first problem with that player. Actually, it's the only problem with this player."

According to James Pearce at The Athletic, Borussia Dortmund value Jude Bellingham at around €150million, which would make him the most expensive British player in history. It's of course in doubt whether Liverpool would be able to secure the funds necessary, but it is clear there is interest from the club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Quotes

'Fair Play' - Pundit Praises New Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Articles

Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Damon Carr
Brazil
Match Coverage

Brazil v Ghana | Where To Watch / Live Stream | International Friendly

By Neil Andrew
Leroy Sane
Match Coverage

Germany v Hungary | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
LeBron James
Articles

Revealed: The LFC Nike Lebron 9 Low Adult Shoes

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

Liverpool midfielder picked in Paul Merson's top 5 midfielders.

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'They Are Targeting Him' - Former Liverpool Player On Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew