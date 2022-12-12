Liverpool Target Leicester City's James Maddison To Help Bolster Their Midfield

As Liverpool look to strengthen their primary area of weakness this January many names have been thrown into the hat as possible targets to bolster the midfield.

Joining the likes of Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat, Youri Tielemans and Moises Caicedo is Leicester's 26-year-old creative playmaker James Maddison.

Since the beginning of last season, no English attacking midfielder has gotten more goals and assists than James Maddison.

This has left many people wondering why he was not involved in the latter stages of England's World Cup campaign, especially in their last game where they found themselves a goal down against France.

James Maddison Trains With England

Maddison is the creative spark behind just about every Leicester City goal so it will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers would be willing to let him move on.

Leicester have already rejected two attempts by Newcastle United to secure his services. A recent report suggests that the Magpies have shifted their attention to Real Betis star Nabil Fekir.

Currently valued at €55 million Maddison might be available for less should Newcastle switch their attention elsewhere. A recent report from Fichajes.net indicates that Liverpool are interested in the Leicester City star.

Liverpool will be desperate to improve their squad in the January window as they attempt to drag themselves up into a fourth-place spot and secure Champions League football.

With the recent announcement that Luis Diaz will be sidelined until March it has been rumored that they will also look for an additional attacking option as well.

Liverpool lost to Lyon 1-3 on Sunday in the Dubai Super Cup a result that shone an embarrassing light on their current deficiencies.

The Reds will go again this Friday against AC Milan. A second loss would surely see them out of contention for the inaugural Dubai Super Cup.

