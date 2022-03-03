Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup quarter-finals after the draw was made on Thursday evening with the tie to be played away from home.

The fifth round game between Forest and Huddersfield will be played on Monday at the City Ground to decide who will play the Reds.

Liverpool overcame Norwich City on Wednesday evening in their fifth round tie, winning 2-1 at Anfield thanks to a Takumi Minamino brace.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have never reached the quarter-final stage of the competition so face new territory as they look to add another domestic trophy to the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are also fighting on two other fronts as they look to have a history making finish to the season.

In the Premier League, they are trying to chase down leaders Manchester City, and will have the opportunity to progress to the last eight of the Champions League against Inter Milan on Tuesday, holding a two goal lead going into the second leg.

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Crystal Palace v Everton/Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest/Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

When Will The Quarter-Final Ties Take Place?

The quarter-final matches will be scheduled between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March 2022.

