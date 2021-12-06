Liverpool To Face Shrewsbury Town In FA Cup Third Round - Salah, Mane, Keita Missing Due To AFCON

For the second time in three seasons, Liverpool will play against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup after the draw was made for the third round.

The two teams met in the fourth round back in 2020 with the first game being a 2-2 draw at New Meadow.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield.

The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.

The Reds ran out 1-0 winners after another own goal scored in the 75th minute.

The tie will be played at Anfield between Friday, 7th January and Monday, 10th January 2022 and Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who will all be in action at the Africa Cup of Nations.

FA Cup Third Round Draw

Boreham Wood OR St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town OR Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

