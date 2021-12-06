Liverpool To Face Shrewsbury Town In FA Cup Third Round - Salah, Mane, Keita Missing Due To AFCON
For the second time in three seasons, Liverpool will play against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup after the draw was made for the third round.
The two teams met in the fourth round back in 2020 with the first game being a 2-2 draw at New Meadow.
Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield.
The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.
The Reds ran out 1-0 winners after another own goal scored in the 75th minute.
The tie will be played at Anfield between Friday, 7th January and Monday, 10th January 2022 and Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who will all be in action at the Africa Cup of Nations.
FA Cup Third Round Draw
Boreham Wood OR St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town OR Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
