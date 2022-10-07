Liverpool To Host Eurovision 2023 On Behalf Of Ukraine

In a great honour for the City of Liverpool, they have been chosen as the hosts for Eurovision 2023 after they held off strong competition from Glasgow.

Liverpool will hold the event on behalf of Ukraine who were the winners in 2022 with the song 'Stefania', performed by the Kalush Orchestra.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, 13th May 2023 with the semi-finals taking place in the week leading up to the Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest's Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl was delighted to announce the news and gave the reasons why Liverpool had been selected to host the event on behalf of Ukraine.

‘Liverpool is the ideal place to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale. We have been very impressed with the passion the city has shown in embracing the Contest and their inclusive ideas for placing last year’s winners, Ukraine, front and centre when thousands of fans visit next May. This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK in 25 years and, as we work with our Host Broadcaster, the BBC, to celebrate Ukraine’s victory, this unique production promises to be a very special one indeed.’

Liverpool will be a brilliant host - a City where the people are so welcoming and with its history of pop music.

It promises to be a fabulous week and hopefully, the Eurovision celebrations will be followed by some success at Liverpool FC a few weeks later!

