Liverpool To Play Lyon And AC Milan During World Cup Break
Liverpool will play games in Dubai against Lyon and AC Milan as part of their pre-season mid-season preparation. The two games retrospectively will be played on 11 December and 16 December.
The squad, featuring players who will not be participating in the World Cup in Qatar nearby, will play both games at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in the centre of the city.
Following the game against last season's Champions League Italian group stage opponents, the Reds will make a swift return to the UK to focus on their EFL Cup tie away to Manchester City on 22 December.
Interestingly, the news comes following speculation that the state of Dubai could be making a mega offer to buy the club after reports emerged that FSG intend to sell up.
Reds players involved in the World Cup will join the group in Dubai once their nation’s participation in the competition has concluded.
For more information on Liverpool's training camp in United Arab Emirates click here.
