Liverpool Training - Five Things We Learned, One Surprise Return

Liverpool have released pictures of the players in action at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday and we can bring you five things that were spotted.

Jurgen Klopp is preparing his players for the huge Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday after a disappointing start to the season that has seen Liverpool draw their opening encounters against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The Reds have been dealing with something of an injury crisis however with several players still missing.

Five Things We Learned

1 - Marcelo Pitaluga

Brazilian goalkeeper, Pitaluga, was back at the AXA today for training and was pictured alongside fellow stopper Adrian.

The 19-year-old is currently impressing during his season-long loan spell at Macclesfield but clearly still putting in some work at his parent club.

2 - Darwin Nunez

Nunez was also spotted in training with the first team, three days after his red card against Palace for a clash with defender Joachim Andersen.

The 23-year-old was still in the thick of the action it seems in training with a three-match ban ahead of him.

3 - Naby Keita

After reports on Wednesday suggested the Guinea international was unhappy with his situation at Liverpool and could look for a move, Keita was spotted focused in training ahead of the clash with the Red Devils.

4 - Joel Matip

Reds fans will have been encouraged to see the Cameroon international taking part in a light training session.

Matip had been ruled out for two weeks with a groin problem but this is a positive sign he may not be as far away as first feared.

5 - Roberto Firmino

The big news of the day however involved Firmino who was back on the training pitch after missing the clash with the Eagles as a precaution.

That will come as a huge boost to Klopp who now should have him available for the trip to Old Trafford.

